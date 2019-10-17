|
Wilson Valerie Peacefully in hospital on 10th October 2019 after
a long illness fought with courage, Val aged 73 years
from Whitby.
Beloved wife of the late Terry. Loving Mum, Mother in law, Nannie, Sister and Auntie.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 25th October 2019
in St Hildas Church, West Cliff, Whitby at 12.45 prior to
cremation at Woodlands Crematorium Scarborough.
Family flowers only please, donation if desired to Macmillan Cancer Care, c/o Graeme Buckle Funeral Services, 19 Helredale Road, Whitby, YO22 4JG.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019