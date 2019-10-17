Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graeme Buckle Funeral Services
19 Helredale Road
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4JG
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:45
St Hildas Church
West Cliff
Whitby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Wilson

Notice Condolences

Valerie Wilson Notice
Wilson Valerie Peacefully in hospital on 10th October 2019 after
a long illness fought with courage, Val aged 73 years
from Whitby.
Beloved wife of the late Terry. Loving Mum, Mother in law, Nannie, Sister and Auntie.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 25th October 2019
in St Hildas Church, West Cliff, Whitby at 12.45 prior to
cremation at Woodlands Crematorium Scarborough.
Family flowers only please, donation if desired to Macmillan Cancer Care, c/o Graeme Buckle Funeral Services, 19 Helredale Road, Whitby, YO22 4JG.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.