Miller Thomas Richard (Dick) Peacefully on 12th August, Dick,
aged 92 years, of Loftus.
Much loved Husband to Mary,
dear Dad of Tony, Marie,
Margaret and Paul
also a loving Grandad and
a respected Father-in-law.
Funeral Service to take place
on Thursday 29th August,
would friends please meet at
St. Josephs RC Church, Loftus
at 10.30am prior to interment
at Loftus Cemetery.
Resting and enquiries to Harry Thompson Funeral Service,
Tel: 01287 643375
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019