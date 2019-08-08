|
|
|
LUND THOMAS WILLIAM (TOMMY) Suddenly following a short illness
in Hospital, on 29th July,
Tommy, aged 82 years.
Devoted Husband to the Late Ann, loving Father to Mark and the
Late Jackie, Father in Law to Lesley, Grandfather to Mitchell,
Chase and David, Great Grandfather to Peyton, Clay and Reeva.
Service to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough, on Wednesday
14th August at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424
Special thanks to all the staff at Glencoe for their care and John Corner Funeral Service for their valued support.
"Your Forever Loved Though This Life Fades Away!"
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019