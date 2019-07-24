|
|
|
Hodgkinson Terry Unexpectedly on 12th July, aged 70 years.
Much loved Husband of Anne, loving Dad of Kirstie and Charlotte, dearest Grandad of Tyler, Lucas, Toby, Maia and Eva. Private service for family and
close friends to be held at
Waltonwrays Cemetery, Skipton, on Tuesday 30th July at 1:20pm. Memorial service and celebration of his life to be held at
Wakefield Cathedral in September, details to follow.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Marie Curie. All enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 24, 2019