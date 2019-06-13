Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Whitby
Well Close Square
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO21 3AP
01947 602 076
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:30
St Hildas Church
West Cliff, Whitby
Sybil Harrison Notice
Harrison Sybil Mary Died peacefully aged 89 on
5th June 2019 after a short stay
at Scarborough Hospital.
Reunited with her beloved husband Jack, loving mother to Andrew and Kristina, devoted nana to Laura, James, Sarah, Isaac and Eve.
Funeral Service at St Hildas Church, West Cliff, Whitby on 18th June at 11.30am prior to private burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to Co-op
Funeralcare, Whitby
Tel: 01947 602076
Published in Whitby Gazette on June 13, 2019
