Shirley Smith

Notice Smith Shirley Margaret and Malcolm would like to thank everyone for their kindness and cards following the death of

Shirley. Many thanks to all at

Town and Country care and all staff who have cared for Shirley at

Whitby Hospital and Doctors at Sleights in her illness towards

the end of her life. To Reverend Virginia Ramsey for a

beautiful and fitting service at Briggswath Methodist Chapel. Special thanks to Jan, a very kind and loyal friend to Shirley in her last few years and to close friends from the chapel at Briggswath for their

support too. Special thank you to Tony at Harry Thompson Funeral Service for the kindness and support and attention to detail. Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019