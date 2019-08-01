|
|
|
Robinson Sheila Peacefully in Oakland Nursing Home, Whitby
on 19th July, Sheila,
aged 87 years of Whitby.
Beloved wife of the late Ken.
Loving mum of Lynne and Janet.
Mother in law of Terry and Tony.
A much loved Granny and
Great granny.
Funeral service to take place at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough on Thursday 8th August at 2.15pm.
Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
The Alzheimer's Society C/o Graeme Buckle Funeral Directors, 19 Helredale Road, Whitby,
YO22 4JG. 01947 825586.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019