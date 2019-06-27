|
|
|
PENNOCK SEP B. Peacefully in Whitby Hospital
on 23rd June 2019,
aged 88 years.
Dearly loved and devoted
Husband of Dorothy,
cherished Father of
Helen, Diana and Jo,
loving Grandad of James, Chloë,
Andrew, Lucy, Will and Tom,
dear Father in Law of
Gokul, Steve and Rob.
Committal service to be held
at Woodlands Crematorium,
Scarborough on Friday
5th July at 12.45 pm followed by
a Service of Thanksgiving and
Celebration at the New St. Hilda's
Priory Chapel (Whitby) at 2.30 pm.
Friends and relatives are welcome
to attend either or both services.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Cancer Research U.K. c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on June 27, 2019
Read More