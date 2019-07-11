Resources More Obituaries for Sep Pennock Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sep B. Pennock

Notice PENNOCK Sep B Dorothy and family wish to express their sincere thanks to relatives, neighbours and friends who attended Sep's funeral.

Thank you for the cards, flowers, kindness and sympathy shown by so many people.



We would also like to thank all the staff at Whitby Hospital and the Community Team for their utmost care. Many thanks to Father Steve and the Sisters at St. Hilda's Priory for the memorable service,

The Flower Pot, The Stables and John Corner Funeral Service Ltd for their professionalism and care. Thank you for the donations to Cancer Research UK. Published in Whitby Gazette on July 11, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices