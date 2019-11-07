Home

Wilson Rosemary Peacefully in hospital on 31st October.
Rose, aged 86 years of Whitby. Dearly loved mum to Colin & Karen. Loving sister to Andy, Ernest, Herbert, Vic, Mavis and the late Raymond, Albert & Ron. Devoted Granny to Henry.
Funeral service to be held on Friday 8th November in St Hildas Church, West Cliff, Whitby at 10:30am
prior to cremation at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough.
Family flowers only please, Donations to be divided between church funds and Save the Children UK.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
