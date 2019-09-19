|
|
|
Frampton Ronald David
(Frammy) Peacefully in hospital on
11th September, Frammy,
aged 91 years, of Whitby.
A beloved husband of the late Pat, much loved father of the late David, Margaret and June, a devoted grandad, great grandad and
father in law.
Will be greatly missed by
all who knew him.
Funeral service to be held on Thursday 26th September at 12.30pm in St Hilda's Church,
West Cliff, followed by interment in Whitby Cemetery.
Would friends please meet at church.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Whitby Tel: 01947 602076
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019