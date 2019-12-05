|
CHAPMAN Ronald Passed away peacefully on
23rd November in St Catherine's Hospice, aged 89. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, a much loved dad, father in law, grandad,
great grandad and brother.
He will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to be held at The Church of St Michael & St George, Castleton on 10th December at 10am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Esk Valley Lifeline & St Catherine's Hospice. Enquiries to Co-op Funeral Care, Guisborough Tel 01287 637700.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019