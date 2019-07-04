Home

Lightfoot Rodney Birthday memories of
a special son.
It's sometimes hard to know why some things
happen as they do,
For so much joy and happiness was centred around you,
It seems so hard to comprehend that you're no longer here,
But all the happy memories
will help to keep you near,
You're thought about
with pride Son with each
mention of your name,
Death cannot change a single thing, the love will still remain.
Love Mam and Dad, brother Jason, Kath, Ryan and Jay xxxxxx
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 4, 2019
