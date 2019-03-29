|
Middleton Robin Walter Of Loftus.
Passed away peacefully on
13th March 2019, aged 67 years.
Much loved brother of Kate and the late Andrea. Thank you to
Whitby Court Care Home for excellent care and support.
Funeral to be held on
Friday 5th April at 10.30am at
St. Leonards Church, followed by burial in Loftus Cemetery at 11.15am. All friends welcome to celebrate Robins life. Donations in lieu of flowers to Parkinson's UK.
Enquiries to Harry Thompson Funeral Service, 01287 643375.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
