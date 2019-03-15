Resources More Obituaries for Robin Hoggarth Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robin Hoggarth

Notice Hoggarth Robin Vi, Bibby and family would like to thank all family and friends for all the sympathy and support given at our sad loss of Robin. Thanks to all who sent cards and messages of condolence and for the generous donations. Special thanks to all family Doctors and Nurses, all at James Cook Hospital and Teesside Hospice. Thanks to Peter Higson for a meaningful service, To R. Harrison and Sons for their guidance and to all at the Board, Lealholm, for doing Robin proud with a true celebration as Robin would have wanted. Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices