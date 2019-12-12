|
SLEIGHTHOLME Robert (Bob) Peacefully in Hospital on
7th December, Bob, aged 79 years. Devoted Husband of Joy,
Loving Dad, Grandad, Brother, Brother in Law and Uncle.
Service to be held at St. Hilda's Church, West Cliff, on
Friday 20th December at
12.00 noon, followed by private Cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in memory for Ward 28, James Cook Hospital,
(please make cheques payable to South Tees NHS Foundation
Trust - Ward 28), c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019