Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sleightholme
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Sleightholme

Notice Condolences

Robert Sleightholme Notice
SLEIGHTHOLME Robert (Bob) Peacefully in Hospital on
7th December, Bob, aged 79 years. Devoted Husband of Joy,
Loving Dad, Grandad, Brother, Brother in Law and Uncle.
Service to be held at St. Hilda's Church, West Cliff, on
Friday 20th December at
12.00 noon, followed by private Cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in memory for Ward 28, James Cook Hospital,
(please make cheques payable to South Tees NHS Foundation
Trust - Ward 28), c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -