Weatherill Richard Suddenly on 15th September following a tragic accident in Bridlington, Ditch aged 30 years of Scarborough, formerly Whitby. Loving and much loved fiance of Bethany, devoted Dad to Rhianna, Richie, Roman and Freya. Cherished son of Karen and the late Richard, also a very respected brother, uncle and grandson.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 4th October in St Mary's Church, East Cliff, Whitby at
12 noon prior to interment in Whitby Cemetery. Family flowers only and donations to Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary
C/O Graeme Buckle Funeral Services.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
