PINDER Richard (Dick) The family of the late Richard wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for their kind support, cards and messages of condolence on their sad loss. Special thanks to wards 24 & 25 JCH, District Nurses, Town and Country Care, Rev. Sally Wilson for the service, The Flowerpot for the flowers, Cross Butts for the buffet. Thank you all, for your generous donations, to Cancer Research and finally to Robert Harrison for the funeral arrangements.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
