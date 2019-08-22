Home

Pinder Richard (Dick) On August 13th,
after a short illness,
Richard (Dick),
aged 62 years, of Whitby.
Dearly loved Husband
of the late Joan,
a much loved Brother of
Helen, Rodger, Charlie
and the late Liz,
loved Uncle of Paul,
a dear Step Dad to Darren and Paul and adored Grandad to
Adam, Liam, Lucas and Alexa. Funeral service to take place at
St Hilda's Church, West Cliff, Whitby on Tuesday 27th August at 12:30pm followed by cremation at Kirkleatham Crematorium,
Redcar at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
