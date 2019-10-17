|
TWIGGE Reginald (Reg) Peacefully in Hospital on 8th October, Reg, aged 77 years,
of Robin Hood's Bay.
Much loved Husband of Poll, dear Dad of Elaine, Harry and the late Janet, Step Dad of Matt and Sarah, Grandad, Great Grandad and Brother.
Service and Interment to be held at St. Stephen's Church, Robin Hood's Bay on Monday 21st October at 1.00 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory for the
Great North Air Ambulance c/o John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019