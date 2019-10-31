|
TWIGGE Reg Poll and family would like to thank everyone for their flowers, cards and messages of sympathy at this very sad time, also for the generous donations for the Air Ambulance and Church. Special thanks to all who attended Reg's funeral, many who had come from afar, the Grosvenor for the excellent wake, Rev. Simon Smale for the service and kind words about Reg, Scarborough I.C.U. for its dedicated and compassionate care, finally thanks to Wendy & Kevin at John Corner's for their kindness and attention to details, and the bearers Matt, Harry, Edie, Neil, Paul and Charles.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019