|
|
|
CONN Raymond "Ray" Peacefully on 2nd October,
aged 88 years.
A loving husband of 67 years to Marjorie, a much loved dad to Barbara, Denise and Andrew,
a beloved grandad, great-grandad, father-in-law and uncle,
who will be sorely missed.
Funeral to be held at
St. Leonard's Church, Loftus on
Friday 18th October at 11.00am, followed by cremation at Kirkleatham Memorial Park
at 12.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
St. Leonard's Church and
Staithes RNLI.
Resting at and enquiries to:
Harry Thompson Funeral Service
Tel: 01287 643375
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019