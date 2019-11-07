Home

Gilbert Philip Frederick (Phil) Peacefully on 27th October aged 78 years, with his family beside him. A loving dad, grandad, great grandad, brother and uncle, who will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Funeral to be held on Wednesday 13th November at 12:30 at St Hilda's Church, Hinderwell, followed by burial in Hinderwell Cemetery at 1:15pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to James Cook Hospital High Dependency unit. Resting at and enquiries to Harry Thompson and Sons. Tel. 01287 624774
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
