|
|
|
FENNELL Philip John Peacefully in Scarborough Hospital
on 22nd February, Philip,
aged 70 years, of Sleights.
Dearly loved Father
of Caroline and Jonathan,
and a much loved Brother,
Grandad and Great Grandad,
who will be greatly missed by all.
Service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough
on Monday 11th March at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory to be shared
between St. Catherine's Hospice
and Macmillan Cancer Support,
c/o John Corner Funeral Service Ltd. Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More