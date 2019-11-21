|
|
|
Sowerby Doctor PR Peacefully at home
on November 16th
aged 92 years,
late GP of Egton Surgery.
Dearly loved husband of the
late Ann and a much loved dad, grandpa and great grandpa. Funeral service to take place
at St Hilda's Church, Egton on Friday 29th November at 2pm followed by private interment. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to share between St Hilda's Church and
Esk Valley Life Line.
All enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019