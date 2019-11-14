|
|
|
MacDONALD
Peter Craig Died in James Cook Hospital on
8th November.
Much loved husband of Janet,
a loving father to Craig, Zillia, Alistair and Isobel, and an adored Grandfather to eleven Grandchildren.
The family are extremely grateful to the staff at the A&E department and also the doctors and staff of Ward 14 for providing outstanding care to Peter and the family at James Cook Hospital.
Special thanks to Becci, the Community Palliative Care Nurse, Whitby area.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 22nd November in St John's Church, Sleights at 12:45
prior to cremation.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019