Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00
All Saint's Church
Hawsker
Peter Lamprill

Peter Lamprill Notice
LAMPRILL Peter Peacefully on
14th February in Hospital, Peter, aged 81 years,
of Stainsacre.
Dearly loved husband of the late Grace, dear dad of Joanne and Stephen, father in law of Don, grandad of Jason & Laura, Cerys, Megan, Evan and Rhys,
great grandad of Flynn, and
a dear Brother of Michael, Sylvia, Wendy and Paul.
Service and Interment to be held at All Saint's Church, Hawsker,
on Tuesday 26th February at
12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations in memory
for Adult Cystic Fibrosis
(Charity Number 4M09),
St. James's Hospital, Leeds,
c/o John Corner Funeral Service Ltd. Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
