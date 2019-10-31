|
KIRKBRIDE Pauline
(PK) Richard, Carl, Emma & family would like to thank all relations, friends, neighbours, the village and local community for everyone's generosity and support
at this sad time.
We wish to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to
Rev. Paul Jackson and everyone who helped make Pauline's service so special. To Ilona & Helen for the wonderful flower arrangements, Andrea the organist &
Simon Williams for kindly sorting all the sound system and to all who attended the church service & joined us afterwards.
To Vicky Parker and the ladies for the excellent food & cups of tea.
Also thank you for all the generous donations to the Air Ambulance & Bone Cancer Research.
Finally, many thanks to Dave and all at Robert Harrisons & Sons for all your guidance & support.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019