|
|
|
Kirkbride Pauline Marie Tragically on October 13th Pauline aged 57 years. Dearly loved Wife of Richard, a much loved Mum of
Carl and Emma, a dear
Mother in Law to Nicola and Emma's partner David and a devoted Granma to Henry and Emelia. Also a life long friend of Liz.
Funeral service to take place at
St Thomas Church, Glaisdale on Saturday 19th October at 11am followed by interment in
St James Church Yard, Lealholm. Family flowers only please and donations if desired to share between Bone Cancer Research Trust and the Great North Air Ambulance.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019