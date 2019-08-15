|
|
|
GREEN Paul Suddenly at home on
2nd August, Paul, aged 54 years.
Much loved Son of Pat and the late Peter, Brother of the late Sharon, Uncle of Emma, Marc and Jemma,
Great Uncle of Kane, Evee, Trinity, Lula and Vienna, also a dear Nephew, Cousin and friend to many.
Service to be held at
St. Hilda's Church, West Cliff, on Friday 16th August at 11.30 am, followed by Interment at
Whitby Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory to the
Whitby District Lions Club, c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019