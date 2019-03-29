|
SWALWELL (Nee Atkinson)
Norma Peacefully in Hospital on 24th March, Norma, aged 75 years.
Much loved Wife of Bernard,
Mum, Nanna and Auntie.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass to be held
at St. Hilda's R.C. Church,
Whitby, on Thursday 4th April
at 11.00 am, followed by
Interment at the Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory for
Church Funds (plate provided),
or c/o John Corner Funeral Service Ltd. Tel 01947 880424.
At Norma's request can people please wear bright colours.
Bernard and family wish to thank
Fr. Patrick Keogh for all his support, care and kindness, Dr. Tara Hazledine and all the Nurses involved in Norma's care.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
