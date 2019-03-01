Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30
Our Lady Star of the Sea R.C Church
Staithes
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norah Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norah Thomas

Notice Condolences

Norah Thomas Notice
Thomas Norah
(Nee Murphy) Peacefully at home on 23rd February, Norah aged 104 years
of Staithes.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Harry, much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
Funeral mass to take place in Our Lady Star of the Sea R.C Church Staithes on Friday 8th March
at 10.30am followed by interment
in Hinderwell Cemetery.
Would friends please meet at church. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Staithes Surgery and Church Building Fund.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.