Thomas Norah
(Nee Murphy) Peacefully at home on 23rd February, Norah aged 104 years
of Staithes.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Harry, much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
Funeral mass to take place in Our Lady Star of the Sea R.C Church Staithes on Friday 8th March
at 10.30am followed by interment
in Hinderwell Cemetery.
Would friends please meet at church. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Staithes Surgery and Church Building Fund.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
