Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Harrison & Sons Ltd
Carr End, Glaisdale
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO21 2QH
01947 897249
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00
St Hilda's Church
West Cliff,
Whitby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Moira Marley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moira Marley

Notice Condolences

Moira Marley Notice
Marley Moira Suddenly at home on November 11th,
aged 84 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Roy,
a much loved mam to Robert, David, Dawn, Julie and Gaynor and a dear granma and great granma.
Funeral service to take place at
St Hilda's Church, West Cliff, Whitby, on
Tuesday 26th November at
12 Noon followed by interment in Larpool Cemetery, Whitby.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to share between St Hilda's Church and the Great North Air Ambulance.
All enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -