|
|
|
Marley Moira Suddenly at home on November 11th,
aged 84 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Roy,
a much loved mam to Robert, David, Dawn, Julie and Gaynor and a dear granma and great granma.
Funeral service to take place at
St Hilda's Church, West Cliff, Whitby, on
Tuesday 26th November at
12 Noon followed by interment in Larpool Cemetery, Whitby.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to share between St Hilda's Church and the Great North Air Ambulance.
All enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019