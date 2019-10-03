Home

FARRANT Michael On 23rd September in
Scarborough Hospital.
Former Teacher and ATL Union Official. Much loved husband of Penny and father of Joanne and Richard. Grandad to Joshua, Hayden, Ellis and Stevie.
Service to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough YO12 6QN on
Thursday 10th October at 1.30pm. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired can be made following the service to the families chosen charities. Resting peacefully at B Bernard & Sons
Tel:01723 501001
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
