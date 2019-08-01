Home

SWALWELL Mary The family wish to express their gratitude to everyone for your cards, messages of condolences and generous donations.
A special thank you to Kevin and Wendy at John Corner Funeral Service, to Reverend Veronica for a lovely service, and to everyone at Scarborough Hospital for the great kindness shown to Mum and ourselves in her final days.
Also, to everyone at Town and Country Carers and all at Churchfield Surgery for the great care that they have shown over the years. The love and support shown has been so comforting and a great support to us, on the sad loss of Mary, a wonderful Wife, Mum, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Sister.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
