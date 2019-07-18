|
SWALWELL Mary 1930-2019
Peacefully in Scarborough Hospital on the 8th July, Mary, the much-loved wife of the late George, devoted mother and mother in law of Carole & Andy, Chris & Sue, adored grandmother of Sarah & Alex, Helen & Pete, Nicola & Darren, proud Great Grandmother of Rosie, Lily, Leo, Jessica and treasured sister of Betty & Bob. Cremation at Scarborough on Friday 26th July at 10.30am followed by a Thanksgiving Service at St Margaret's Church, Aislaby at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory to Diabetes UK and Whitby RNLI c/o John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 18, 2019