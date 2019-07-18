Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd (Low Hawsker, Whitby)
Low Hawsker
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4LE
01947 880424
Committal
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30
Cremation at Scarborough
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00
St Margaret's Church
Aislaby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Swalwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Swalwell

Notice Condolences

Mary Swalwell Notice
SWALWELL Mary 1930-2019
Peacefully in Scarborough Hospital on the 8th July, Mary, the much-loved wife of the late George, devoted mother and mother in law of Carole & Andy, Chris & Sue, adored grandmother of Sarah & Alex, Helen & Pete, Nicola & Darren, proud Great Grandmother of Rosie, Lily, Leo, Jessica and treasured sister of Betty & Bob. Cremation at Scarborough on Friday 26th July at 10.30am followed by a Thanksgiving Service at St Margaret's Church, Aislaby at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory to Diabetes UK and Whitby RNLI c/o John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.