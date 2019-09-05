|
|
|
HERON Mary Rosalie Peacefully at home on August 27th, aged 96.
Mary, late of Bank House Farm, Glaisdale, beloved wife of Giles. Celebration of life to be held at
St Thomas Church, Glaisdale on Tuesday 17th September at 11am and afterwards at the Robinson Institute.
Cheerful dress as welcome as sombre. Flowers only in button holes. Burial at 3pm on the hillside above Bank House Farm, mainly for family (difficult access).
Any donations to be shared between St Thomas Church and .
All enquiries to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel. 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019