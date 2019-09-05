Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Harrison & Sons Ltd
Carr End, Glaisdale
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO21 2QH
01947 897249
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00
St Thomas Church
Glaisdale
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
15:00
hillside above Bank House Farm
mainly for family (difficult access)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Heron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Heron

Notice Condolences

Mary Heron Notice
HERON Mary Rosalie Peacefully at home on August 27th, aged 96.

Mary, late of Bank House Farm, Glaisdale, beloved wife of Giles. Celebration of life to be held at
St Thomas Church, Glaisdale on Tuesday 17th September at 11am and afterwards at the Robinson Institute.
Cheerful dress as welcome as sombre. Flowers only in button holes. Burial at 3pm on the hillside above Bank House Farm, mainly for family (difficult access).
Any donations to be shared between St Thomas Church and .
All enquiries to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel. 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.