Mary Barker

Notice

Mary Barker Notice
BARKER MARY ALICE Sheila, Sylvia, Maureen and family, would like to thank everyone who sent cards and messages of condolence, especially to all who attended the service at Hawsker
Parish Church and for all the donations to church funds.
Special thanks to Jane MacFarlane, for a lovely service,
St Hilda's Choir, who were uplifting, the House of Flowers
for the beautiful flowers and
The Stables for the excellent refreshments. Finally, many thanks to all at John Corner Funeral Service, for their care and professionalism.
Published in Whitby Gazette on June 20, 2019
