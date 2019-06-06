|
BARKER NEE SEDMAN
MARY ALICE Died 29th May 2019,
in James Cook Hospital,
aged 90 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Allen, dearest Mum of Sheila, Sylvia and Maureen, dear Mother in Law of Trevor, Ian and Brian, a much loved Nanna of Emma, Sophie and Carrie, and a dear friend of Alex and Ed.
Service and Interment to be held at All Saint's Church, Hawsker, on Thursday 13th June, at 11.00 am. Floral tributes, or donations in memory for Church Funds (plate provided),c/o John Corner Funeral Service Ltd. Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on June 6, 2019
