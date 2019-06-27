Home

John Corner Funeral Service Ltd (Low Hawsker, Whitby)
Low Hawsker
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4LE
01947 880424
HEADLAM MARK Suddenly but peacefully at Home
on 19th June, Mark, aged 63 years.
Loving Dad of Carolyn,
Christopher, and Mike,
Devoted Grandad to Logan.
Re United with his family,
Mum Mary, Dad Cyril
and Brother Paul.
Service to be held at
St. Hilda's Church, West Cliff,
on Tuesday 2nd July at 11.30am
followed by Interment
at the Cemetery.
Floral tributes or donations
in memory for
St. Catherine's Hospice, c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on June 27, 2019
