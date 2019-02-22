Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marje Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marje Robinson

Memories Condolences

Marje Robinson Memories
60th Anniversary Ken and Marje Robinson 28th February 1959

Dear Marje,
Today is a special day for me.
It marks 60 years of loving you.
But it is also a sad day,
we only shared 55 years together.
So Marje, this verse is for you.

I thought of you with love today,
but then that's nothing new.
I thought about you yesterday,
and the days before that too.
I think of you in silence,
yet often speak your name.
All I have are memories,
and your picture in a frame.
Your memory is my keepsake,
with which I'll never part.
Earth may have you in her keep,
I have you in my heart.

Love Ken xxx
Published in Whitby Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.