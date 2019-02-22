60th Anniversary Ken and Marje Robinson 28th February 1959



Dear Marje,

Today is a special day for me.

It marks 60 years of loving you.

But it is also a sad day,

we only shared 55 years together.

So Marje, this verse is for you.



I thought of you with love today,

but then that's nothing new.

I thought about you yesterday,

and the days before that too.

I think of you in silence,

yet often speak your name.

All I have are memories,

and your picture in a frame.

Your memory is my keepsake,

with which I'll never part.

Earth may have you in her keep,

I have you in my heart.



