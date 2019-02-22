|
60th Anniversary Ken and Marje Robinson 28th February 1959
Dear Marje,
Today is a special day for me.
It marks 60 years of loving you.
But it is also a sad day,
we only shared 55 years together.
So Marje, this verse is for you.
I thought of you with love today,
but then that's nothing new.
I thought about you yesterday,
and the days before that too.
I think of you in silence,
yet often speak your name.
All I have are memories,
and your picture in a frame.
Your memory is my keepsake,
with which I'll never part.
Earth may have you in her keep,
I have you in my heart.
Love Ken xxx
Published in Whitby Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
