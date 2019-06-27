Home

Graeme Buckle Funeral Services
19 Helredale Road
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4JG
Margaret Story

Story Margaret Heather & Richard would
like to thank family and
friends for attending the funeral of their late mother.
Many thanks for the cards,
letters of condolence
and generous donations received
to St Catherine's Hospice.
Many thanks to Rev Jane Carter
for the meaningful service and also
to the Ladies from Briggswath
Methodist Chapel for assistance
with refreshments and
Graeme Buckle Funeral Directors for their caring and professional service.
Published in Whitby Gazette on June 27, 2019
