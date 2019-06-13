|
|
|
Story Margaret
née Fawcett Died peacefully in
Redcar Hospital on
3rd of June following a
short illness bravely fought.
Margaret, aged 84 years
of Sleights.
Beloved wife of the late Eric,
a very dear mother to
Heather and Richard and
their respective partners
Mike and Linda.
A wonderful nanna to Becky
and the late Michael.
Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday 18th June at 2pm in
Briggswath Methodist Church
prior to private cremation.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o Graeme Buckles
Funeral Directors,
19 Helredale Road,
Whitby YO22 4JG
01947 825586
Published in Whitby Gazette on June 13, 2019
Read More