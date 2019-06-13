Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graeme Buckle Funeral Services
19 Helredale Road
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4JG
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
14:00
Briggswath Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Story
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Story

Notice Condolences

Margaret Story Notice
Story Margaret
née Fawcett Died peacefully in
Redcar Hospital on
3rd of June following a
short illness bravely fought.
Margaret, aged 84 years
of Sleights.
Beloved wife of the late Eric,
a very dear mother to
Heather and Richard and
their respective partners
Mike and Linda.
A wonderful nanna to Becky
and the late Michael.
Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday 18th June at 2pm in
Briggswath Methodist Church
prior to private cremation.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o Graeme Buckles
Funeral Directors,
19 Helredale Road,
Whitby YO22 4JG
01947 825586
Published in Whitby Gazette on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.