|
|
|
Harrison Margaret Pauline and Martin would like to thank family and friends for all their kindness shown following
the sad loss of Margaret.
Thank you for the cards,
Mass intentions and generous donations. £620 was raised for Cancer Research UK & Church Funds. Sincere thanks to the
Care Teams, Churchfield Surgery, Nurses, what an invaluable help you all were to allow Mum to stay at home. To Father Pat Keogh & Rev David Moss for celebrating the Requiem Mass and Alison and team for wonderful refreshments afterwards.
Finally, to Chris at Robert Harrison & Sons for help with all the funeral arrangements.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More