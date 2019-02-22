Home

Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:30
St. Hilda's Church, West Cliff
Margaret Clarkson Notice
CLARKSON Margaret Passed away peacefully, surrounded by love at Whitby Court Care Home on 20th February, aged 89 years.
Much loved mum, nan and granny.
Greatly missed by so many.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 28th February at 11.30am at St. Hilda's Church, West Cliff followed by committal at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare 01947 602076.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
