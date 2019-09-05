|
|
|
Bull Margaret Died peacefully in Scarborough Hospital aged 94 years
on August 24th.
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Dearest mother of Nigel and Sally.
Mother in law of Paul.
Darling Grandmother of
Abby, Victoria, Thomas,
Mark & Hannah, Luke & Nicola.
Cherished Great Grandmother of Harry, Elsie & Finley and friend of Kath. Cremation to be held
at 10.30am on Tuesday 17th
September at Woodlands
Crematorium Scarborough prior
to a service of thanksgiving at
Briggswath Methodist Church
at 12noon. Family flowers only please. Donations to be shared between Save the Children and church funds. All enquiries to
Graeme Buckle Funeral Directors
19, Helredale Road, Whitby
YO22 4JG Tel: 01947 825586
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019