Margaret Atkinson

Notice Condolences

Margaret Atkinson Notice
Atkinson Margaret Peacefully in hospital on December 7th,
Margaret, aged 80 years, of Goathland.
Dearly loved wife of the late Michael, a much loved mum of David and Julie, loved mother in law of Gill, devoted granny of Stephanie and Daniel and a dear sister to Michael and John.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Goathland, on Tuesday 17th December at 1pm followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
to share between
St Mary's Church, Goathland,
and Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
