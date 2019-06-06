|
|
|
OWEN Malcolm John Peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice, Scarborough on the
30th May, Mal aged 70 years of Whitby. Husband of Josie, much loved dad to Adam, Andrew and Paul, devoted grandad to Lily, Joseph, Holly and Elsa, also a brother to Trevor and Vivien.
Funeral Service to be held on Monday 10th June in
St Hilda's Church, West Cliff at 11.30am prior to cremation at Woodlands Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations in his memory to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
Graeme Buckle Funeral Directors
19, Helredale Road, Whitby
01947 825586
Published in Whitby Gazette on June 6, 2019
