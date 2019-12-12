|
|
|
Gallon Luke Passed away on December 7th after a
long illness born with great courage and dignity, Luke aged 84 years of Castleton village.
Dearly loved husband of Jean,
a much loved dad of Mary,
Brenda and partner Brian,
Janice and Christine and a devoted grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service and cremation
to take place at Kirkleatham Crematorium, Redcar on
Monday 23rd December at 11 AM.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019